Kurt Lavell Christensen, 58, passed away in his home early Saturday morning surrounded by his family. He was born February 1, 1963, in Dugway, Utah. He was the oldest of his three biological siblings, but had five bonus siblings when his dad got remarried. Due to his father being in the military, he had many childhood homes, but considered Oregon his home until adulthood. He served in the U.S. Army after High School. He later got his Bachelor's Degree in Business Management. On May 5th, 1989, he married the love of his life, Linda Cullum. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple. They lived in Utah, Washington, Oregon, Ohio, and eventually settled in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They had five children, Kord, Kody, Kelcie, Kalin, and Kylie. He also thoroughly enjoyed spending time and talking to his 9 grandchildren. Kurt loved his family and loved being a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He spent his years serving others and making others smile. One of his biggest joys in life was helping the youth and coaching football. He had volunteered time to being a Grid Kid Director for the Lower Valley area. He loved all things sports, but most especially the NFL and the Miami Dolphins. In August of 2020, Kurt was diagnosed with AML Leukemia. He bravely fought for a year, and both he and his family are very grateful for the extra time they had together. He is survived by his wife, Linda Christensen; five children, Kord (Jenny) Christensen, Kody (Jamie) Christensen, Kelcie (Josh) Orchard, Kalin Christensen, and Kylie Christensen; siblings, Carolyn (Rosanne) Trurgift, Scott (Kelly) Christensen, Mike (Kim) Christensen, Mark (Pam) Urben, Mitch (Patty) Urben, Brian (Kim) Urben, Carolyn Urben, and Kevin (Rhonda) Urben. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Fairview Ward, 12448 North 5th East, with Bishop Justin Dahlke officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road and Saturday from 9-9:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Kurt 2/1/1963 - 9/25/2021Christensen