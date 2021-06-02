Margaret M. Brinkmann Christensen, 84, a long-time resident of Chubbuck, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 after a long battle with diabetes and Alzheimer's Disease. Margaret was born December 8, 1936 in Idaho Falls, ID to Norbert J. and Catherine M. Timesch Brinkmann. She was the fifth of twelve children. She attended schools at Holy Rosary Catholic School, Idaho Falls High School, Idaho State University and Grimm's Business School. Throughout her life Margaret always expressed appreciation for her farming roots and the work ethic it instilled. She immersed herself in her favorite hobby of gardening. She loved to cook; family and friends were happy recipients of her efforts. Other hobbies included sewing and crafts. She had a strong appreciation for music. She had great compassion for homeless animals. Margaret worked her entire career in the telephone industry, retiring from Century Link in Pocatello, ID in 1991. A Telephone Pioneer member, she valued her workplace friends and kept in contact with a number of them after her retirement. In 1976, Margaret married Melvin A. Christensen at St. Anthony's Parish in Pocatello, ID. They had no children. They divorced in 1986. She had no children; however, many nieces and nephews have pleasant memories of their caring and generous aunt. Margaret was a devout member of the Roman Catholic Church. After retirement, volunteering at Pocatello's St. Vincent's provided a strong sense of purpose and community. Margaret is survived by her siblings: Joan (Dean) Isom, Leo (MaryAnn) Brinkmann, James Brinkmann, Mary Beth (Bob) Romeo, George (Connie) Brinkmann, Kathleen Dohse, Frances (Jerry White) Leighty, and 32 nieces and nephews. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, sister Rosemarie Wolff (Karl) and brothers Paul Brinkmann, Eugene Brinkmann and Joe Brinkmann. On Friday, June 4, services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 439 N Hayes in Pocatello, ID beginning with recitation of the Rosary at 6:00 PM and visitation with family and friends until 8:00 PM. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Interment will be at 2:00 PM at New Sweden Cemetery in Idaho Falls, ID. In lieu of flowers the family suggests charitable donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Margaret 12/8/1936 - 5/19/2021M. Brinkmann Christensen
News Trending Today
-
TRACK AND FIELD: Thunder Ridge's Tao Johnson is zooming into new opportunities
-
Idaho Falls rodeo event seeks to 'Buck COVID'
-
Idaho Falls senior ready to start auto work right after graduation
-
Compass Academy students land scholarships in cybersecurity contest
-
Politics can dictate the fate of wildlife
-
IFPD lieutenant discusses helping immigrant victims of crime at cultural awareness conference
-
Buddenbohm, Alex
-
Idaho targets its first hemp growing season in 2022
-
June is Men’s Health Awareness Month
-
Idaho Falls man arrested after victim hospitalized from head injury