Mira Ellen Taylor Christensen, 77 of Rigby passed away Saturday, Feb 29, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer. Mira was born May 17, 1942 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Earl and Helen Taylor. Mira spent the first 3 years living in Hawaii before the family moved to Idaho. She attended School in Ririe and Rigby. Mira married Carl Hoehn, they had 2 children Blake and Brian. They later divorced. She married Duane Christensen in Idaho Falls in March 1975, they made their home in Rigby. They added a daughter to their family, Dawn was born in 1976. Mira worked as a waitress in Rigby for many years. She was a Tri-chem representative for over 20 years. She worked as a merchandizer of magazines for 17 years before retiring in 2014. She enjoyed her puzzles and you could often drive by her home and see her sitting at her table putting together puzzles. Mira and Duane loved to bowl, she served as the league president for a time. She enjoyed going camping with her husband and friends. She is survived by her husband Duane, a son Brian Hoehn of Idaho Falls stepson David (Margie) Christensen of Arizona and daughter Dawn Escobar (Andy Stibal), of Mont, a brother Earl Taylor Jr of Idaho Falls, 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son Blake Hoehn, stepson Bryan Christensen. The family will meet with friends Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 W. Main St. Rigby, Idaho. A private graveside service will be held for the family in the Spring. Mira Ellen 5/17/1942 - 2/29/2020Taylor Christensen
