Richard L. Christensen, 88, of Shelley, passed away July 20, 2022 at his home. He was under the care of his loving family, Nuclear Care Partners, and Symbii Home Health and Hospice. Richard was born December 26, 1933, in Goshen, Idaho to Leland and Reta Christensen. He grew up in Goshen and attended school in both Goshen and Firth. At the age of 17, with a desire to serve his Country, he joined the Navy where he served for eight years and was a veteran of the Korean War. Following his Navy service, he began working at Argonne National Laboratory, where he worked for about 35 years. On May 11, 1962, he married Jon Marie Duke in the Idaho Falls, Idaho temple. They made their home in Shelley where they raised their four children. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various capacities. He was also an active member of the American Legion David B. Bleak Post #93. It was his honor and privilege to participate in providing the military rites for his fellow servicemen. In the community, Richard was known for his service and generosity to those around him. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers Elwood (Woody) and Raymond, whom he loved dearly. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jon Marie, and their four children Ryan (Debbie), Wade (Leesa), Brad (Koreen), and Richelle (Garrett Brinker); his sisters Elaine (Wayne-Dec.) Merrill, Marilyn (Ned) Crofts, Shirley (Carlyle) Bowers, and Bonnie (Bill-Dec.) Gorney; 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 28 at 11 a.m., at the Shelley 8th Ward, 184 North Park Ave., Shelley, Idaho, with Bishop Jeremy Siems officiating. Richard will be interred at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Shelley with Military Rites. A viewing will be held on Wednesday evening, July 27, from 6 to 7:30 pm at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 West Oak, Shelley; as well as Thursday morning at the 8th ward building from 9:30 to 10:40, prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Legion, David B. Bleak Post #93, P. O. Box 93, Shelley, Idaho 83274. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com Richard 12/26/1933 - 7/20/2022L. Christensen
