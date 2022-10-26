Shirley Jane Christensen, 83, of Rigby, passed away October 23, 2022, at her home. Shirley was born December 20, 1938, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Squire Coop Ritchie and Edna Floretta Russell Ritchie. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. On July 3, 1982, she married Jack V. Christensen in Rigby, Idaho. Shirley and Jack made their home in Rigby, where Shirley worked in the mail room for Melaleuca. She enjoyed writing, movies, her computer, and her family. She was a wonderful mom, great friend, and a loving wife. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren immensely. Shirley is survived by her husband, Jack V. Christensen of Rigby, ID; son, Chris Fullmer of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Martin Fullmer of Basalt, ID; son, David Fullmer of Rigby, ID; daughter, Susan Fullmer of Decatur, AL; daughter, Janie King of Decatur, AL; 21 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and two sisters. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Shirley 12/20/1938 - 10/23/2022Jane Christensen
