After battling cancer for several years Tim A. Christensen, 71, of Rigby, unexpectedly passed away September 5, 2021 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center due to complications from a recent surgery. He was surrounded by his loving family. Tim was born August 12, 1950, in Rigby, Idaho, to Archie Fred Christensen and Mildred Irene Moore Christensen. He grew up and attended school in Ririe, and graduated from Ririe High School. On January 4, 1974, he married the love of his life Patricia Ann Shelton in Osgood, Idaho. On Feburary 14, 1976, they were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. Tim and Patricia made their home in Taylor, Idaho, where they raised their six children. Tim worked as a Mechanic and RV Technician. Tim and Tricia later moved to Rigby, Idaho where they were living out their retirement. Tim was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As a young adult, he served a two year mission in Columbus, Ohio. Later in life, he and Patricia served for three years as Service Missionaries in the Church Addiction Recovery Program. Tim was always willing to make himself available to anyone and exemplified The Savior by serving those who were in need of his vast expertise to repair literally ANYTHING. Tim's life was one of adventure. He enjoyed drag racing cars and enhancing their performance. He could fix anything! He loved spending time dirt biking with his sons and grandchildren. Tim cherished all the time he could with his grandkids. He drove with them, gave rides on the 4 wheeler, and attended all of the events that come with having 24 grandchildren. His favorite adventure was enjoying the journey with his sweetheart Tricia as they would get in the car with no formal destination, travel plans or hotels booked. They would just start driving in a general direction with the focus of the trip being the time they would spend together just talking, laughing and enjoying each other's companionship. Those that knew Tim remember him as a patient, kind, humble loving man who will be greatly missed. Tim is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Ann Christensen of Rigby, ID; son, Bryce (Amie) Christensen of Santaquin, UT, daughter, Brooke (Issac) Rands of West Jordan, UT, son, Dustin (Jeanie) Christensen of Saratoga Springs, UT, son, Trent (Alisa) Christensen of Cedar Hills, UT, daughter, Celeste (Bo) Porter of Rigby, ID, son, Barry (Samantha) Christensen of Spanish Fork, UT, sister June (Farrell) Bush of Archer, ID, brother Van (Marie) Christensen of Idaho Falls, ID, and; 24 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Archie "Bud" Christensen. Services will be held at 12:00 pm Saturday, September 11, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 602 Sundance Drive, Rigby, Idaho. The family will visit with friends Friday, September 10th from 6:30 - 8 pm at Wood Funeral Home (273 N Ridge in Idaho Falls) and 11:00 am to 11:45 am Saturday prior to the service. Burial will be in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Tim 8/12/1950 - 9/5/2021A. Christensen
