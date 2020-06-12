Geraldine Lyman Christesen was born on June 1, 1929 in Milford, Utah to Margaret Easton and Wayne Roper Lyman. She was the second oldest of six children being preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ray, her sister Melpha and her brother Wayne. Jerrie attended school in Milford and graduated from Milford High School. After graduating she worked as a telephone operator in Milford until she and her older sister Melpha moved to Salt Lake City, Utah where they lived together and worked as telephone operators. In 1952, Jerrie's dad Wayne was transferred with the Union Pacific Railroad to Pocatello, Idaho and Jerrie followed them there. While in Pocatello her daughter Marcille Kaye (Marci) was born. Marci was the love of her life and her pride and joy! Marci was the first grandchild for the Lyman family and she was dearly loved by all of them. Jerrie got a job at INEL and she and Marci moved from Pocatello to Shelley, Idaho where they lived until Marci graduated from High School. While working at the site she met her Husband Ray Lewis Christesen. They were married in 1978 and settled in Ucon, Idaho. Jerrie and Marci gained a new family when Ray and Jerrie were married. Ray added five grown children of his own to the union, three boys and two girls. Dennis, Kenny, Kathy, Patricia, and Danny. Jerrie worked at INEL until she retired. Upon Ray's passing in 2008 she moved to Pocatello, Idaho to be near her daughter Marci, her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren. Jerrie made friends easily and was loved by many. She will be remembered most for her love of crochet, knitting, square dancing, canning, crafting and mostly for spoiling all of her grandchildren rotten. Jerrie was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She will be dearly missed but forever remembered and loved. God bless the happy reunion that took place on June 9, 2020 as Jerrie passed peacefully in her sleep to be welcomed home with open arms by her loving parents, siblings, and husband. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Ucon Cemetery in Ucon, Idaho. A viewing will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to graveside services at Wilks Funeral Home 211 W. Chubbuck Road. Condolences may be shared with the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com. Geraldine "Jerrie" 6/1/1929 - 6/9/2020Christesen