Nona Frances Christesen 86 of Rigby, Idaho passed away at her home Sunday July 28, 2019. Nona was born April 28th 1933 in her grandparent home that stood at the site of her current address to Arnell W Smithies and Katie Ellen Davis. She married Ralph Allen Christesen of Ririe, on November 26 1949 in Lorenzo. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls temple. Her and Ralph lived in Ucon for 18 years then moved back to Rigby at the current address. Nona was a Temple Ordnance worker and the ward compassionate service coordinator for many years. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW post in Rigby. She loved to sew and quilt. She is survived by three children Bonnie (David) Grant of Rire, Robert (Carolyn) of Riverton, Utah, and Richard (Megan) of Sandy, Utah 12 grandchildren 24 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ralph, brother Dale, sisters Deon and Rhea, and her son Randall. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, August 2, 2019 at the LaBelle 1st Ward Chapel 4223 E. 528 N. Rigby. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 1st from 6:30-8:00 pm at Eckersell Funeral Home; 101 W. Main St. Rigby and from 9:30-10:45 am Friday at the church. Interment will follow at Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Nona 4/28/1933 - 7/28/2019Frances Christesen