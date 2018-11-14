Funeral Notice Roger Christiansen, 66 Roger Christiansen, 66, of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away Saturday, November 10, 2018 at his home. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 19, 2018 at the Northwest Stake Center, 95 N. 740 W. The family will meet with friends from 6-8 p.m. at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot and for one hour prior to the service at the stake center. Interment will be in the Moreland cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hawker Funeral Home to help pay for the funeral services. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com Roger 4/29/1947 - 11/10/2015Christiansen