Wayne Starr Christiansen, 78, of Irwin, passed away January 4, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Wayne was born May 30, 1943, in Malad, Idaho, to Arden Andrew Christiansen and Hazel Elizabeth Petersen Christiansen. He grew up in Pocatello, Idaho and attended schools in Pocatello, Irwin and O.E. Bell in Idaho Falls, Idaho. On August 26, 1961, he married Rosie Bird in Bluebell, Utah. Wayne and Rosie made their home in Irwin, Idaho, where Wayne worked as a maintenance foreman for the Bureau of Reclamation. Wayne was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as First Counselor in the Bishopric, Elders Quorum President and High Priest Group Leader. His favorite calling was that of Nursery Leader. He enjoyed working on anything mechanical and wood. He could fix anything. His greatest accomplishment was being a father to seven children. He was a wonderful husband. Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Rosie Bird Christiansen of Irwin, ID; daughter, Julie Ann (Dale) Tomechko of Irwin, ID; daughter, Margie (Lee) Snider of Irwin, ID; daughter, Leisa JoAnn (Ken) Nelson of Huntersville, NC; daughter, Sandra Kay (Charles) Alford of Elkton, MD; son, Dwayne (Lisa) Christiansen of Irwin, ID; daughter, Kristal (Chris Lamb) Christiansen of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Theda JoAnn Christiansen; 18 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Andrew Jeff Christiansen; brothers, James Eugene Christiansen, Arden Joy Christiansen, Dwayne Christiansen, Lynn Christiansen, Neil Christiansen, Lewis Deon Christiansen, Carol O'lean Christiansen; and sisters, Hazel Amelia Christiansen, and Ella Ardeen Christiansen. Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at Swan Valley Church, 3109 Swan Valley Hwy, with Bishop Cameron Wheeler officiating. The family will visit with friends from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. prior to service at the Swan Valley Church. Burial will be in the Swan Valley Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Wayne 5/30/1943 - 1/4/2022Christiansen