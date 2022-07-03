Brian Eugene Christopherson passed away on February 27, 2022, at his home in Aurora, Colorado. He was born August 27,1963, at St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula, Montana. His sister Anne was born 4 years later exactly 5 days apart. The family joked that Brian was born in the log house and Anne in the White House. Brian graduated from Skyline High School in 1983. As a young boy, he played Suzuki violin for several years and joined the Federal Way, Washington, Orchestra. He enjoyed countless hours playing football and baseball with his friends and on youth teams. He also played quarterback on the Eagle Rock Junior High School football team. Brian later received a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Utah State University, along with a minor in business administration. While in college he received scholarships to play trumpet in the marching and symphonic bands. While in high school, Brian began his career with Albertsons as a courtesy clerk for the Broadway, Idaho Falls store. He continued his education by learning the business through a variety of positions spanning 25 years, including receiving clerk, freight crew clerk and boss, grocery manager, store director, district manager, and finally regional director for the southwest region. He was responsible for operational issues for 61 stores in Arizona. His store teams valued his patience, support, sense of fairness and cheerful manner. The people with which he worked in the Idaho Falls area asked about him and shared fond memories. Brian left Albertsons to pursue a career with Wild Oat Markets followed by employment with Home Depot as an operations assistant manager at several store locations in the Denver metro area. After moving to Boise, Brian adopted two yellow Labrador puppies, Philadelphia (Phil) and Isabel (Izzy) who were his pride and joy. Brian enjoyed music and visual art, had a passion for model trains, photography, and was a lover of flowers and birds of all kinds. When he was just ten months old, while gazing out of the window, his first words were, "See the pretty birds." Brian is survived by his mother Diane Mondell, step-father Gary Mondell, sister Anne Christopherson, half-brother John Straton, half siblings Suzanne Cook and Dustin Mondell, aunts and uncles: Jay P. Olson, Larry (Ginny) Christopherson, Gerald (Carol) Christopherson, Rita Shearer, Barbara (Jack) Geiger, and many cousins. He is predeceased by his father, C.E. "Chris" Christopherson, aunt Colleen Olson, and both sets of grandparents. Our Brian was an intelligent, kind, beautiful, and gifted man who succumbed to clinical depression and mental illness. The memorial service will be held on July 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church at 325 Elm St. in Idaho Falls. To honor her brother's life, Anne Christopherson will be presenting a vocal recital at the First Presbyterian Church on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in Brian's name at https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org. If you or someone you love is suffering or contemplating self-harm, please call the lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 of "988" to be routed directly to someone who can help. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Brian 8/27/1963 - 2/27/2022Eugene Christopherson
