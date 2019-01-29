Margit Hjordis Church, 81, died peacefully at her daughter, Ellen's, home on January 26, 2019, while under the loving care of Solace Hospice. Margit was born on March 3,1937, to Trygve and Mary Modtland in Stavanger, Norway. She came to the United States in 1950 and lived in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she married Martin Culter and had three beautiful girls. In 1979, she and her husband, Champ, moved to Hailey, Idaho, where Margit ran a successful property management company. She catered to high-end clientele and was very loved and respected in the community. After retirement, Champ and Margit built a home in Swan Valley, Idaho. There they enjoyed golfing, hunting, boating, and traveling. They also spent a number of winters in Lake Mead, Arizona. Margit was happiest when spending time outdoors, whether hunting, fishing, camping, four-wheeling, or picnicking in the mountains. She was devoted to her family and created countless happy memories for them through many gatherings and adventures. She will be remembered by all for her infectious laugh and her fighting spirit. Margit is survived by daughters, Anna (Bill) Hohnbaum and Ellen (Phil) Docken; grandchildren, Danae (Josh) Commons, Hailee (Jeff) Mintz, Emery (Mike) Ross, Marty Blomquist, Taylor Davis, Bree (Chad) Helgeson, and Zak Hohnbaum; seven great-grandchildren; and brothers, Ivar (Angie) Modtland and John Caine. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Champ; and daughter, Linnie Blomquist. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the hospice caretakers from Solace, especially Julie and Barbara for their kindness and dedication. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Margit 3/3/1937 - 1/26/2019Hjordis Church