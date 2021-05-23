Lois Joann Coyte Cissel passed away May 17, 2021. She was born in her maternal grandmother's home, April 23, 1929, in Gunnison, Utah, to Frederick George and Rhoda Jensen Coyte. She was a girl of the West, growing up in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, and Utah. Joann attended Draper Jr. High, Jordan High School, and graduated in 1951 from the University of Utah with a Bachelor's degree in Home Economics. Always busy, Joann jerked sodas and sold theater tickets in high school; worked at Hunt Foods, doing cost sheets and payroll, to put herself through college. She taught at Firth High School. After teaching, she managed the cafeteria at Westinghouse. Later, she worked to ensure that the meals in 11 senior centers met federal standards. Joann met Donald Walter Cissel when she worked at Westinghouse. It was inevitable they should become a couple when they discovered they shared the same birthday. Don and Joann were married at the Trinity Methodist Church on December 5, 1954. They made their home in Idaho Falls and raised two children, Walt and Julia. Don passed away in 2014. The family enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time at their cabin in Island Park. One of Joann's most memorable vacations was traveling to Japan, China, and New Zealand. After Don retired, they enjoyed being "snow birds" and spending their winters in Logandale, Nevada. Joann was an active community member. She was involved with the local chapters of AAUW and PEO. She worked with the Girl Scouts, where she was a troop leader and managed the food purchases for the summer camp. She served as a Pink Lady at the Sacred Heart Hospital and volunteered at the Idaho Falls Food Bank. Joann was an avid supporter of the American Red Cross where she volunteered for over 30 years and donated over 150 pints of blood; one of the highest female donors in the state. She served as both Deaconess and Elder at the First Presbyterian Church. One of Joann's greatest passions was needle arts. She was the president and active member of the Embroiders' Guild of America. In recent years, she contributed hundreds of hand-made hats to the Christmas Basket Project. Joann treasured the many good friends she made in her stitchery groups and considered her Monday stitching group her family. Joann is survived by her son, Walter George (Muriel) Cissel of Eugene, OR; daughter, Julia Ellen Cissel of Junction City, OR; and grandson, Calvin Michael Cissel. She was preceded in death by her loving husband; parents; sister, Alice Coyte Kerr; infant sister Carolyn Coyte; and a half sister Mary Harrower. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 24, at the First Presbyterian Church (325 Elm). A visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service. A fellowship with refreshments will follow the service at 3:00 p.m. Joann's family wishes to express their appreciation for the excellent care and kindness given to Joann by the staff of the Lincoln Court and One Source Hospice. The family suggests donations be made in Joann's name to the Idaho Youth Ranch, 5465 West Irving Street #100, Boise, ID, 83706, or the Community Food Basket Idaho Falls, P. O. Box 2236, Idaho Falls, ID 83403, or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Joann 4/23/1929 - 5/17/2021Cissel
