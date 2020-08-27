Janet Clanton died Saturday August 22, 2020 at 2:22 pm at her home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was born July 21, 1949 in Trenton, Michigan to Vearl Dalling and Agnes Weigel Dalling. Her family moved back to Idaho Falls in 1951 where they remained during her childhood. She attended Holy Rosary grade school, O. E. Bell Jr. High School and Graduated from Idaho Falls High School with the class of 1967 and remained a loyal IF Tiger throughout her life. After high school she worked as a Telephone operator until meeting the sailor of her choice at the Idaho Falls Gas Lamp. She married John T. Clanton in Honolulu, Hawaii on September 13, 1969, spending 3 years on a honeymoon in beautiful Hawaii. This produced two of her favorite people, Harold and Krystina, who occupied all of her time for the next roughly 18 plus years. Janet was a devoted mother and enjoyed every second of it. Her support for John during his Navy years and work at Argonne National Laboratory never wavered. Janet became a prolific reader and was a significant customer to Barns and Noble filling their home with Books. She always welcomed her children, grandkids and great grand kids who gave her great joy and comfort. Her cousins Honore' and Tom spent many hours on the phone and at the house visiting Janet. She also kept in close frequent contact with her nieces and nephews. Janet never refused to talk to anyone and could spend hours on the phone with her sisters, cousins, or just about anyone who had the time to talk. She made many friends wherever she went and never forgot them. People were her life along with spending time with John and her family. No one was ever a stranger to Janet after meeting her. She took great pleasure in sharing her leftovers with her brother-in-law Roger Evans of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Janet also enjoyed spending time with John at the Fort Hall Casino playing her favorite machines and meeting many new friends and the wonderful people of the Fort Hall reservation. Janet is survived by her husband John Clanton of Idaho Falls, ID; Son, Harold ( Leslie) Clanton of Chubbuck, ID; Daughter, Krystina Clanton-Scearce of Idaho Falls, ID; Sister, Christine (Joe) Serafin of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; Brother Larry (Cathy) of Boise, ID; Grandkids Mekell (Tyler) Berrett, Zachary (Makayla) Clanton, Jase Clanton, all of Pocatello, ID; and Hunter Scearce and Aidan Scearce of Idaho Falls. ID; Great Grandkids Ley ton and Rowan Berrett of Pocatello, ID. Janet was preceded in death by her parents Vearl and Agnes Dalling ; Sisters Jalene Evans, Joyce Morrison, and Judy Hilpert and Brother Bert Dalling. A public viewing will be held at Buck-Miller-Hann Funeral Home, 825 E. 17th Street Idaho Falls, Idaho 83404. In lieu of flowers Janet requested anyone that wishes to do so make a memorial donation to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center 1275 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Janet 7/21/1949 - 8/22/2020Clanton
