Annette Humphries Clark of Grant, Idaho passed away at her home on August 13, 2022, after a yearlong struggle with liver cancer, encircled by the love of her husband and family members. Annette was born to Eugene Humphries and Colleen Rogers Humphries in the Eaton Maternity Home in Shelley, Idaho on January 28, 1949, during the notorious blizzards that were prevalent that winter. Mother and baby had to remain at the maternity home for three weeks because roads leading to their home in the country were impassable, not only to automobiles but also to horse and sleigh. She grew up on the family farm and participated in all the chores and fieldwork associated with farm life. Her favorite chore was feeding the animals, especially the bum lambs. Her least favorite involved the branding and doctoring of the cattle. She loved her childhood home which was located on the west bank of the Snake River and included over a quarter mile of river frontage that was rich with wildlife and beautiful scenery. She began her education at the Shelley Elementary School and excelled in math and reading. She won many ciphering contests at the chalk board and gained a love for reading which endured throughout her life. Her home was located about a half mile from the county road which required a long walk each day to catch the school bus, despite rain, wind, or cold. During her 6th grade year, she contracted rheumatic fever and was confined to bed for several months but was able to study and read at home and was allowed to join her classmates again the next fall. She learned to play the clarinet in jr. high and continued to play in pep band during high school. She was the pitcher on her church fast-pitch softball team and her sister Jeana was the catcher. They made a formidable combination for opponents. She worked at the old Arctic Circle in Idaho Falls to earn money for college. She graduated from Shelley High School in 1967 and considered her choices for college. All her friends were headed to Ricks College, but she ambitiously registered for classes at BYU. She chose to major in psychology with a minor in literature. Her decision to attend BYU became monumental in her life. In her first week on campus, she met a young returned missionary also from Shelley, Idaho that she had not previously known. She and Leon Clark dated throughout college and were married on June 27, 1969, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Leon accepted a teaching and coaching position at Rigby High School, and they located to Grant, Idaho where they later purchased a 120-acre farm and rented an additional 300 acres. She became an integral part of the farming operation, doing tractor work and helping with irrigation. She and Leon raised six children on the farm, and she excelled as a homemaker and mother. She was named Jefferson County Farm Bureau Woman of the Year in 2010. As a young girl, Annette learned to sew through the 4-H program and sewed most of her own clothes during high school and college. She later developed a passion for quilting and made many fine quilts for her family and friends. She was awarded several blue ribbons at the state fair and her quilts have been displayed in many shows. She was a valiant member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served faithfully in many callings. She served as a Ward Primary President and also Stake Primary President, Ward Relief Society President, Gospel Doctrine Teacher, and her last calling which she dearly loved, that of Primary Chorister. Annette was an angel sent from heaven to bless the lives of those she met. She was truly a lady in whom there was no guile. Warm and friendly, honest and compassionate, and one who truly loved and emulated the counsel and teachings of Jesus Christ. Her example and kindness has warmed the hearts of many, especially those of her dear friends and family. We love you, Mom! She is survived by her husband Leon D. Clark of Grant, her mother Colleen Humphries, her children: Darryl Clark, Marshall Clark (Jodi) Salt Lake City, UT; Karen Shadley (Jason) Henderson, NV; Diane Croft (Aaron) Morgan, UT; Janet Bryan (Jake) Ammon, ID; Michelle Olaveson, (Kurt) North Logan, UT. Siblings: Jeana Cutts (Robin) Winnipeg, Canada; Kevin Humphries (Marlynn) Springfield, MO; Sherée Humphries (Diane) Minneapolis, MN; Bret Humphries (Cari) Woodbury, MN. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the Grant Ward chapel, 3431 E 100 N, Rigby, ID 83442. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, 6:30-8:00 p.m., and prior to services from 9:30-10:430 a.m. at the Grant LDS Chapel. Interment will follow in the Grant Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby and will be broadcast online. Please see www.eckersellfuneralhome.com for the link to attend services remotely or to send condolences. Annette 1/28/1949 - 8/13/2022Humphries Clark
