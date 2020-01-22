As we celebrate the loving life of Bernell Clark with fondest of memories, we realize that in the end, we all become stories. Bernell had many loves in his lifetime but none that made his spirit more complete than his longtime love & friendship with his remarkable wife Ruth, (or 'Ruthie' when he needed a sweet favor or show of affection). He never liked to lose sight of her, calling her name frequently for the comfort of knowing where she was. By his side at all times, even when tinkering, even if she could be of no help at all. His family came first and he was the daily alarm clock for all his adult children whether they wanted a wakeup call or not. When Bernell took off for his paradise cabin in the sky, he left behind 5 children. His eldest daughter LaNiece Rule (Steven), as close as you can get to being his clone. Lane Clark, king bull shitter and relentless tease. Religious & charitable daughter, Teressa Jones (Blake). His daughter worth "a million bucks", 'Nurse Nell', Renell Wright (Joel). And youngest son, the tinkerer and Harley fanatic Stacey Clark. All of his offspring learned the importance of Work Ethics because of Bernell who got his education from hard work running the family farm in Wyoming. Milking cows and driving farm trucks before a boy could even reach the pedals. Bernell was the eldest son of a father who spent a lot of time at church as a Bishop, leaving Bernell to take care of things. He worked on the farm beginning at a very young age through High School. He graduated in '54 on a Friday and married his sweetheart the following Wednesday in the Idaho Falls LDS temple. They honeymooned in Yellowstone National Park and picked up a hitchhiker along the way, whom Ruth made get out at the next town. That's just the kind of man Bernell was. Chivalrous is a word that describes Bernell. Always opening the doors for women, walking on the outside of the sidewalk, carrying groceries or luggage, taking his hat off indoors and especially at the dinner table, always said grace before a meal, and a handshake was as good as a contract, his word was his word! Tidy, organized and well dressed, combing his hair before going anywhere. A pair of work gloves always in use, which kept his big hands soft. And it was important to have his shoes & slippers in their designated places. Bernell dreamed of becoming a pilot. He studied Aeronautics for a semester in Utah but couldn't afford the extra money for flight training, living on the check from what one milk cow could produce per week back home. His father's declining health was always bringing them back to the farm. But, as an entrepreneur, Bernell & Ruth finally made a clean break to Rigby in '65 where he introduced the first mobile steam grain roller to the area. Saving farmers from hauling their grain to town. Bernell began driving bus for the INL in '66. During his 31 years with INL, driving in some of the worst Idaho weather, he received the Million Mile Award, and was accident free. He always chose the longer routes and worked Holidays, working longer for more money to retire. That didn't leave much time for recreational or social gatherings, but they enjoyed the bus driver picnics each summer as a family outing with their 5 children. Ruth always made a trunk full of her famous cinnamon rolls. She may have been such a great Baker because they opened the Bosch Kitchen Store in Idaho Falls in '75, selling Bosch mixers & kitchenware. It was said Bernell had as many tools in the garage as Ruth had Tupperware. He was the only storehand in the area that knew how to do repairs on Bosch mixers. He was quite handy at fixing anything really. Even after he lost his eyesight, he could feel with his hands what the problem was and instruct someone to fix it. Due to multiple health issues Bernell retired early, at the age of 55. And has resided in Idaho Falls until his life's end. He spent this time with family. With Ruth by his side, they enjoyed going for Sunday drives, looking for land, planning and building a cabin in Palisades, sitting in the lawn chairs at the house and cabin with cold soda on a hot day. He loved nature, and was soft hearted towards animals. You couldn't get him to church but he was a very spiritual person, perhaps that's why he craved being in the mountains. He especially liked the pine trees, being out on the lake catching fish, 4-wheeling, and loved working with his hands. Not many people know that he had a beautiful singing voice and enjoyed music, but you couldn't get him to dance. We hope he's dancing now in eternal bliss. He would want us to know that he is at peace and feels no pain, that his sight is restored and its views are more beautiful than they could ever be from the cockpit of a plane. His parting wishes and advice would be that things be easier on his caring wife, that we plan ahead, stay out of debt, take care of your health, remain close as family and friends, live by his example & never miss an opportunity to say Thank You! May this obituary ignite fond memories of Bernell. May he be known for his moral insite & strength of character. His spirit will live on through his 5 children, 15 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, as well as brothers Weldon Clark, Lynn Clark (Delores), and Don Clark (Beth). Joining him in heaven are parents Wilford & Ruth Clark, sister Dixie Marie Sanderson (Clark), Son-in-Law Brent Butler. We will forever be grateful for his presence in our lives. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Orvin Ward Chapel (6925 N. 15th E. Idaho Falls). The family will visit with friends prior to the service from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Bernell 3/9/1936 - 1/16/2020Arnold Clark