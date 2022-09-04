Beverly Yates Clark, 87, of Rigby, died peacefully on August 23, 2022, in the home of her daughter in Salt Lake City, Utah. Beverly was born on March 24, 1935, in Logan, Utah, to Thomas Harper Yates and Muriel Morris Yates. She was a lifelong Rigby resident, where she attended Rigby High School, raised five children, and was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. On December 27, 1963, she married her eternal companion Lester Wallace Clark Sr., in the Idaho Falls LDS temple. She graciously served in many callings for the LDS church and loved attending the temple on a regular basis. She also served with her husband on a Family History Mission at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City, Utah. Her most outstanding achievements and callings were being a mother and homemaker. Her unwavering faith assured her success as an exceptional mother and an inspiration to all. She loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and lived her life according to his teachings. Beverly had a strong testimony and placed great faith in our Heavenly Father, knowing he answered her prayers. Beverly had a heart of gold that all who knew her felt. She was happy to be of service to others. She would take homemade bread to friends to let them know she was thinking of them. Beverly was a strong and remarkable woman without guile. Her quiet strength and spunky nature demonstrated true courage and determination. She had a smile and laughter that lit up the room. Beverly was a piece of Heaven here on earth. She is survived by two brothers, Richard and Morris Yates, and one sister Judith Decker. She is also survived by four daughters, Muriel (John) Lilly of Salt Lake City, Camille Clark of Pocatello, Idaho; Stephanie (Mike) Christian of Sandy, Utah; and Greta (Loren) Emang of Burns, Oregon, and one son Lester Wallace Clark Jr. (Julie) of Scappoose, Oregon. She has ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, with a third on the way. She is preceded in death by her husband and two sisters. Visitation is Tuesday, September 6, from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at Eckersell Memorial Chapel at 101 W. Main Street Rigby. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 7, at the Rigby 9th Ward Chapel located at 258 W. 1st North. Family and friends are welcome to meet between 9:30 to 10:45 AM prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel. The family wishes to thank the team at Enhabit Home Health and Hospice for the outstanding care they provided to Beverly. Beverly 3/24/1935 - 8/23/2022Yates Clark
