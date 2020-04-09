Dale G. Clark, 58, of Ashton, passed away April 8, 2020, at the Temple View Care center in Rexburg, from complications of Multiple Sclerosis after a hard fought battle. He was born December 18, 1961, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Jean Marie Waddell Clark and Eugene Glenn Clark. He attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Skyline High School in 1980. He married Mary Grady on February 14, 1985, in Idaho Falls. They lived in Idaho Falls for a few years and then in 1989, they moved to Ashton where they raised their family and have resided ever since. Dale was a hard worker and worked as a logger for close to 30 years. He then went to work in construction for Evans Construction, working on a gravel crusher. He worked there until his health forced him into retirement. He enjoyed working, and occasionally liked to take time off to do some camping and fishing. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was a member of the Ashton Christian Fellowship. He is survived by his wife, Mary of Ashton; children, Melissa (Scott Donathen) Clark of Drummond, Kyle (Amanda Johnson) Clark of Ashton; his mother, Jean Clark of Idaho Falls; his father, Eugene Clark of Ashton; sisters, Sonia McKerigan of Shelley and Michelle (Robert) Peterson of Nampa; four grandchildren, Aiden, Anika, Lilly and Calla. three nieces and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and four brothers-in-law. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com. Dale 12/18/1961 - 4/8/2020Clark