David Edwin Clark, 76, of Island Park, Idaho, passed away on April 4, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Dave was a loving father of three, coach, mentor and friend to many. He was loved by all who knew him. Dave was born on June 9, 1944, in Flushing, New York, to Kenneth Horatio Bristol Clark and Rose Marie Camarota Clark. He grew up in Pleasant Hill, California, and graduated from Pleasant Hill High School. He went on to attend Utah State University on a football scholarship playing both football and baseball, breaking several school records in football for pass receiving, before graduating with a bachelor's degree in 1967. On May 2, 1964, he married Linda Kitts in Pleasant Hill, California. Dave made his home in Concord and Oakley, California. In 1968, he began his teaching and coaching career at Concord High School. In 1974, he transferred to newly opened Northgate High School in Walnut Creek, California where he coached football and baseball. In 2003, he retired from Northgate after teaching for 35 years in the Mount Diablo Unified School District and bought a home in Island Park, Idaho, overlooking Henrys Lake. Dave enjoyed fly fishing and hunting and loved fishing with his friends at Henrys Lake. He was a member of the Henrys Lake Foundation. Dave is survived by his children, James (Christine) Clark of Sudbury, MA, Terri Clark of Vallejo, CA, Jeffrey Clark of Pittsburg, CA; sister, Janet Clark of Pleasant Hill, CA; brother, Richard (Yvonne) Clark of Martinez, CA; grandson Andrew Clark of Sudbury, MA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Rose. No services are being held. A celebration of his life will be held sometime in 2021. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. David 6/9/1944 - 4/4/2021Clark
