Clark, James Dec 29, 2019 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James Earl Clark of Soda Springs , Idaho. Services are January 3, 2020 at 12 pm at Sims Funeral Home in Soda Springs, Idaho James 7/9/1948 - 12/19/2019Earl Clark Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save News Trending Today Tapp sends city of Idaho Falls notice he intends to sue HS Roundup: Madison boys hold off Bonneville 69-65 'Somebody has to work it': Idaho Falls police answer calls on Christmas All-Area Football Team All-Area Football Player of the Year: Keegan Thompson, Rigby Murder-suicide near Blackfoot probed Post Register All-Area Football Coach of the Year: Armando Gonzalez, Rigby All-Area 8-man Football Age limit now 21 across US for cigarettes, tobacco products Bingham Sheriff: Two dead in apparent murder-suicide Angie Dodge archive Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.