Janet Ruppe Clark, 91, of Idaho Falls passed peacefully from this life on 18 September 2021 of natural causes, less than one week from her 92nd birthday. She was born on 23 September 1929 at Kenilworth, Utah, the first daughter of Cecil Putman "Mike" and Reva Ruppe. The next spring, the family moved to the Vernal, Utah area where she lived through her high school years. While growing up, Janet took on many of the responsibilities for helping her mom raise her two younger sisters and three younger brothers. As she grew older, she would take care of the home during the summer while her mother helped her father with the family ranch on Blue Mountain, Colorado. During high school, she learned to play the saxophone, which was instrumental (pun intended) in her choice to attend BYU, where she participated in the marching band. At BYU, she met and began dating Alan C Clark, a fellow band member. Following Alan's mission, their courtship blossomed, and they were married on 16 March 1951 in the Salt Lake Temple. Janet graduated with a BA in elementary education later that year, and continued teaching until her first daughter was born. From that time, Janet's primary focus was raising her three daughters and three sons, although she resumed teaching briefly while Alan completed an advanced degree. As Alan's education continued, the family lived in Blackfoot Idaho and Salt Lake City, settling in Rexburg, Idaho in 1964 when Alan secured a position at Ricks College. Janet was active in her community and in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served for several years as a 4H leader and held numerous leadership roles in the church. She served for 20 years as an ordinance worker in the Idaho Falls Temple, most of it with Alan, and following his retirement, served two church missions in England. Following Alan's death in 2006, she moved to Idaho Falls to be closer to family. At the time of her passing, Janet was under the care of the Morningstar Reflections Unit and Encompass Hospice. Throughout her life, Janet was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and a tireless worker with an angelic countenance that displayed her genuine interest in others and a striving to lift and strengthen everyone she met. Janet is survived by her son-in-law, Tom Sederberg of Orem, UT, children, Doug (Michelle Thackeray) of Keller, TX, LeAnne (Ron Bunn) of Nicholasville, KY, Marie (Brad Ritchie) of Idaho Falls, Gordon (Lisa George) of Corinth, TX, and Curtis (Karla Henderson) of Idaho Falls, 29 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren and her siblings: Shirley Oldaker, Jack Ruppe, Clyde Ruppe and Gladys Petersen. She was preceded in death by her husband, a brother (Larry), a daughter (Brenda Sederberg), and a granddaughter (Tishawn Bunn). The family will receive friends at the 16th Ward Meetinghouse, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 612 South Hidden Valley Road, Rexburg, Idaho, on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Rexburg Cemetery. Janet 9/23/1929 - 9/18/2021Clark