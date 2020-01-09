On Sunday, January 5, 2020, our sweet Lily passed away due to complications of the flu. She was surrounded by her loving parents and family. Liliana Isabel Juson Clark, 13 years of age, better known as "Lily" to her friends and family, was born on January 9, 2006, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She lived with her mother Jennifer Clark, father Jose Alvarez, big sister Tahlia Clark, little brother Arian Alvarez, and baby sister Alina Alvarez. She attended Longfellow Elementary and Taylorview Middle School. She was an outstanding student and beloved by her teachers and classmates. She was excited about high school and curious about prom. She played the violin and wanted to be a model and a photographer one day. She loved taking pictures of sunsets and nature. Lily had the power to make anyone smile and laugh at her silly dances. She was a very girly girl and loved to spend hours styling her hair. She is our sweet Lily, beautiful inside and out. The world is a poorer place without her, but heaven gained a beautiful angel. Liliana is survived by her loving parents, Jennifer and Jose; siblings, Tahlia, Arian, and Alina. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Morrison Wayne Clark; aunt, Tiffany Anderson, and cousin, Azariah Clark. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge Avenue) with Father Joey Buena, her uncle, officiating. The family will visit with friends from 11:00 a.m.-12:45 p.m. prior. Burial will take place in Fielding Memorial Park. Condolences and donations may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Liliana 1/9/2006 - 1/5/2020Isabel Clark