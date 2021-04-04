A sweet and gentle spirit left us to begin her new journey on April 2nd, 2021. Nita Lois Clark was born to Herbert and Alice Curtis on March 25, 1938, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the youngest of five children. She grew up in Idaho Falls, where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Gary Clark. From this union, they were blessed with three children, Gary Denzle, Rick Curtis and Melanie Autumn. Gary and Nita lived in Utah for several years while Gary attended BYU. Gary and Nita were later divorced and remained friends. Nita had a firm testimony of her Savior, Jesus Christ. She enjoyed studying and learning about His life and strived to exemplify the Saviors teachings in everything she did. She radiated His light to those who were blessed to know and love her. Genealogy was a passion she shared with her parents and became a lifetime hobby. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed serving throughout her life in a variety of ward and stake callings as well as in the Idaho Falls Temple. Nita enjoyed her membership in the Daughters of Utah Pioneers, and served in multiple positions for the Temple Falls camp and Bonneville Chapter. Her love for knowledge was exemplified through her passion of reading, she never met a book she didn't like. She gave generously of her talents to create beautifully handcrafted clothing, afghans, dish clothes, baby blankets, and baby hats. She loved to gift these items to her family and friends. Countless pieces were donated to the humanitarian center or to those in need. During the last few years, she met her final love, a beautiful fluffy gray cat, whom she named Feather. She spent many an hour with her cat, and Feather gave her much comfort and love. Even when she was ill and unable to take care of Feather, it was always a priority for her to know she would be cared for. She is survived by her children; Rick Clark (Kris) of Anthem, Arizona; Melanie Olsen (Mark) of Rigby, Idaho; Daughter-in-Law Laura Clark of St. George, Utah; sister, Ann Howell of Rexburg, Idaho 13 beautiful Granddaughters and one handsome Grandson; 31 Great Grandchildren. Nita was preceded in death by her son, Gary Clark; parents, Herbert and Alice Curtis, and 3 brothers. A special thanks to Dr. Scott Taylor, Hospice of Eastern Idaho, Qualicare, and The Homestead for their tender and compassionate care. Services will be held Tuesday, April 6th, 11:00 AM at 1860 Kearney Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho. Visitation prior to service from 10:00 to 10:45 AM. Interment after the service will be in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online atwww.eckersellfuneralhome.com Nita 3/25/1938 - 4/2/2021Lois Clark
