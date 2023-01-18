Our strong beautiful mother, Phyllis Jean Sayer Clark "PJ" passed away January 15, 2023 in Shelley, Idaho. She was born February 3,1938 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Jesse "Lyle" Wheeler and Lauretta Elizabeth Muir. She married Dale L Sayer on June 8, 1957 in Idaho Falls, Idaho "PJ" had a great love for life and her family and friends. She is a happy positive person who is smart, funny, and feisty. She taught us to always be kind and to think of others. She believed anything was possible and taught us to dream and follow those dreams. When times were hard, she would tell us "We are as tough as we have to be." She is the daughter of a railroad man and grew up in little railroad towns all over Idaho. She was fascinated by the beauty all around her and the breath-taking scenes nature has to offer. She graduated from high school in Milton-Freewater Oregon and went on to attend Kinman Business School in Spokane, Washington. She worked for the Dean of Agriculture at Utah State University while Dale was earning his degree. Later, she worked in the legal offices at INL as a Paralegal. She was very good at her job and enjoyed her work there. She made many lifetime friends. The "Girls" have kept in touch and are very special to her. "PJ" enjoyed many things. She was interested in literature, history, people, shopping, and sports. She loved to watch football and basketball. She liked skiing and playing golf. She was very good at photography and took many wonderful pictures. She has many photo albums that we cherish. She always had a desire to travel and was able to go on many trips. She loved just getting in the car and going for a ride. What she cherished the most was her family. She was always there for us. She would support her children and grandchildren in all they do, and would travel many miles to attend their activities. She was interested in what was going on in their lives and would call and keep in touch with them. She enjoyed reading books to her little great grandchildren and playing with them. She appreciates and loves her extended family. They have always been close and would visit and get together often. Dale passed away on July 19, 1999. They had a great life together and enjoyed many wonderful times. Even with a broken heart Mom continued to look for the good and find joy in life. She married Howard Brent Clark on January 21, 2003. She was happy to have another loving family join ours. Brent and Mom enjoyed many of the same things and continued to travel and support their children and grandchildren. Brent passed away on February 11, 2017. "PJ" is an amazing person. We are so grateful for the love she has shown us, and all that she has taught us. "We love you the Mostest!" She is survived by her children, Craig (Lisa) Sayer, Terri (Verland) King, Laurie (Kirk) Jolley, and Scott (Nikki) Sayer, step-daughters, Tony (Doug) Vandel, and Kim (Mike) Smith. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren who love their Granny "PJ" Funeral Services will be held 12:00 P.M. Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Nalder Funeral Home (110 W. Oak Street) Shelley. The family will visit with friends from 10:30 A.M. until 11:45 A.M. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Cemetery in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com Phyllis 2/3/1938 - 1/15/2023Sayer Clark
