Boyd Charles Clark, Sr. - Navy sailor, over-the-road truck driver, District 91 bus driver and groundsman - passed away September 24, 2021, surrounded by his family. In his 85 years here, he built beautiful things out of wood, kept an immaculate yard and gardens, loved to fish and camp, was always ready to quietly help when someone needed it, and enjoyed time spent chatting and laughing with family and friends while wearing one of his signature hats. Boyd is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn, his son, Boyd Charles "Chuck" Clark, Jr. (Nicole) of Idaho Falls, his daughter, Kelli Jean Wells of Mankato, Minnesota, and his son, Dennis R. Gray (Melissa) of Idaho Falls, as well as his siblings Ted Clapp of Salt Lake City, Utah, Lynn Clapp (Billie Jo) of Taylor, Idaho, and Frank Clapp of Riverton, Utah. He also leaves behind grandchildren Shelby Wells, Cody Clark, Donovan Wells, Aspen Gray, Bret Clark, Jamie Wells, Chloe Gray, and Kylie Gray, along with a host of nieces and nephews who also loved him to pieces. Boyd was preceded in death by siblings William Clapp, Dorothy Hall, Ronald Clark, Ray Clapp, Lois Clark, and Barbara Hancock. Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 2nd, 2021, 1:00 pm at the Parker, Idaho Cemetery with military rites by the St. Anthony Veterans and the Navy Honor Guard. Arrangements are through Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com. Boyd 3/31/1939 - 9/24/2021Clark Sr.