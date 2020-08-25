Travis Don Clark was born December 9, 1972 to Ronald J. Clark and Melanie Moon Munns at Madison Memorial Hospital and passed away unexpectedly on August 21, 2020. Travis grew up in St. Anthony, ID and graduated from South Fremont High School. At a very young age Travis loved to work with his hands and build things, imitating his Dad and Grandpa Clark who owned a masonry company. He would spend hours in the sandbox in the back of the house creating his own imitation of school buildings and churches using wet sand, sticks and stones...pretty much anything he could find would go into his masterpieces. Building things to Travis was an art form of its own and he naturally excelled at it. In his teenage years Travis had the opportunity to work for A.B. Tibbitts where he washed and greased trucks as well as any other chores A.B. needed done around the shop. Travis was always a country boy at heart but A.B. taught him the cowboy life which he loved but most importantly he taught him how to embrace and love the Lord, whom Travis had his own very special connection with. After high school Travis moved to Boise to work with his Dad for Sommer Builders and that is where he honed his craft of being a mason. Travis would always tell people, "There isn't a man on this earth who can lay brick like my Dad". He was so proud to be his son and to learn the "art form" from him and maintain the "Clark legacy". Travis met and married Tatum Ingram (later divorced) and from that marriage they welcomed their beautiful baby girl, Cheyenne, on July 13, 1997. At that moment the world stopped for Travis and nothing else mattered to him but her. There is a special bond between a father and a daughter. No matter what happens in life, that bond always remains and it certainly was true for them. She is and always will be his "Little Princess" and hero. Anyone who was loved by Travis knew they were loved. He loved big, "right down to the bottom of his belly", which was something he would always say. He was loyal and fiercely protective of those he loved, but also as soft as soft can be. Travis is survived by his daughter Cheyenne Clark, dad Ron Clark, mother Melanie Munns, brother Kade Clark (Juan Carlos), sister Lyndsi (Todd) Davis, brother Payson Munns as well as his nephews; Trey, Bridger, and Sawyer. He is preceded in death by his Grandparents Jack and Lydia Clark, Don and Alice Moon as well as his stepfather, Tim Munns, who he had a very special relationship with. I am sure he is running the chutes, waiting for the cowboy angels to tip their hats so they can rope the steers in heaven. Doing so with a big smile on his face and twinkle in his big blue eyes. Waiting for the rest of us to join him with arms open wide, ready to give us a big "Travy" hug. The family would like to give a special thank you to JW Masonry (Joe Woodcock and family) and all of his brick laying buddies whom he thought the world of. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 29 at the Wilford Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, Idaho. Condolences may be sent online at www.flammfh.com Travis 12/9/1972 - 8/21/2020Don Clark