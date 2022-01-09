Caralyn Prater Clawson, 87, of Ucon, Idaho, our beloved mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully on December 31, 2021, at MorningStar Senior Living Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was born April 6, 1934, in St. Anthony, Idaho, to Lloy and Helen Jacobs Prater. She was the oldest of three children having one younger sister, Sandra, and one younger brother, William (Bill). Her childhood years were spent in St. Anthony and later Ucon, Idaho. She had fond memories of riding the greyhound bus between the two towns to visit with her beloved grandparents in St. Anthony. Near the end of her high school years, she met the love of her life, John R. "Jack" Clawson, at a community dance. After a brief courtship, he was drafted. He later proposed to Caralyn via a letter from Germany during the Korean War. They were married on May 22, 1953, for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple. Caralyn was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in many positions including the Young Women and Relief Society programs. She was a woman of great faith who tried her best to follow the Savior's example by serving others. She cultivated her love of all things quilting, crocheting, and knitting. Throughout her life, she knitted thousands of yards of leprosy bandages for the church's humanitarian aid project and made beautiful quilts for her family. Caralyn enjoyed being a wife and homemaker while raising their 7 children. She excelled in this endeavor. Her children were well taken care of, and knew they were loved. Her home was a beautiful place. Caralyn had a great love of music and sang with the Rigby Chansonettes for many years. She loved musicals. Two of her favorites being "The Sound of Music" and "Fiddler on the Roof". Later in her life, she worked at Riverside Hospital (now known as Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center) as a surgery scheduling clerk. She made many dear friends while working there. Caralyn set an amazing example of love, grace, fun, and patience for all who knew her. When asked how she was doing, her response was always, "I'm fine". Her fortitude in enduring to the end was exceptional. She will be missed by her family and friends. She was truly an elect lady. Survivors include her five daughters, Julie (Milan) Miller of Ucon, ID, Sally (Richard) George of Rigby, ID, Marcy (Lynn) Aeschbacher of Idaho Falls, ID, Jodi (Curt) Cannon of Benton City, WA, and Holly (Jeff) Poulsen of Burley, ID; her two sons, Rodney John (Naomi) Clawson of Aurora, CO, and Richard L. (Susan) Clawson of South Weber, UT; 39 grandchildren, 91 great grandchildren, and younger brother, William Prater of Cottonwood Heights, UT. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband; her younger sister, Sandra Prater Thornton, one grandchild, and four great- grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the Ucon LDS Church building (10854 N. 41 E., Ucon, ID, 83454), with Bishop Jim Passey of the Monument Ward officiating. The family will visit with friends before the service at the Ucon Church building from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at the Ucon Cemetery directly following the service. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Caralyn 4/6/1934 - 12/31/2021Prater Clawson
