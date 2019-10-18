Connie Annette Clawson, 66, of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019 after a short illness. Connie was born September 27, 1953 to Donald Hobson and Jo Ann Hobson-Drussel. Donald Hobson passed away following a vehicle accident when Connie was just 13 months old. Jo Ann remarried Donald Drussel who filled the role of father and loved her as his own. Connie married Curtis Clawson October 21, 1972 and went on to add sons Kent (46) and Torrey (44) to their family. They later divorced but remained not only committed parents, but close friends up until her passing. She subsequently moved to Mesa and then to Cottonwood to assist with the care of her Granny, Lorna Hobson. Following the passing of her grandmother, Connie started Ace Xpress Shuttle Service, a door-to-door service, serving the Verde Valley to airports in Phoenix and Mesa. For 23 years she embedded not only a fierce commitment to customer service, but a love for her patrons and staff. She loved not only to travel, but especially loved her grandchildren Cici, Caitlynn, Whitney, Ben, Crue, Cash, and Cort. Connie developed a special bond as she cared for her mother Jo Ann until her passing. Connie is survived by her mother Jo Ann, Uncle Mark (Linda) Hobson, brothers Dale and Michael Drussel, sister and friend D'Lene Alley, sons Kent (Barbara) Clawson, Torrey (Jill) Clawson, and 7 "perfect" grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her fathers Donald Hobson and Donald Drussel, grandmothers Lorna Hobson and Mary Harper, grandfathers Willis Hobson and John Harper, and brother Kevin Drussel. A Graveside Service will take place Saturday, October 19th at the Sutton Cemetery in Archer, ID at 12pm. Family will meet with friends and family directly after the burial at the Archer/Sunnydale Chapel. In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice. Please leave your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com Connie 9/27/1953 - 10/12/2019Annette Clawson