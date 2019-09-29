Nancy Clawson, 82, of Ammon, passed away September 27, 2019, at Turtle & Crane Assisted Living Center. Nancy was born November 10, 1936, in Grant, Idaho, to Wells Demont Taylor and Thelma Grow Taylor. She grew up in Grant where she attended local schools. Nancy graduated from Rigby High School and then attended Henager Business College in Utah. On October 28, 1955, she married Ronald Leo Clawson in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Ron joined the Navy and they began their journey out of Idaho, living in California, Virginia, and Hawaii. They had two children, Tom and Leslie. After retirement, Nancy and Ron moved to Rigby, Idaho, where Nancy worked as a bookkeeper for many years. Ronald and Nancy were later divorced, and Nancy moved to Boise and later Connell, Washington. While living in Washington, she met Calvin Jones, a retired college professor from Idaho. Together settled back in Menan, Idaho where they bought and restored Calvin's childhood home. Calvin passed away in October of 2001. Nancy was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed gardening, camping, golfing, card games, Scrabble, and traveling. Nancy is survived by her son, Tom (Celeste) Clawson of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Leslie (Jeff) Janshen of Miles City, MT; brothers, Demont (Diane) Taylor and Rawley Taylor, both of Washington; and seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Paul, and companion Calvin Jones. A visitation for friends and family will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Interment will follow in the Central Cemetery in Grant. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Nancy 11/10/1936 - 9/27/2019Clawson