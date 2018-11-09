Jessica Laurel Hoopes Clayson, 40 of Idaho Falls, passed away Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Jessica was born July 14, 1978 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Mark Hoopes and Teresa Thornton Hoopes. She grew up in Osgood (north of Idaho Falls), Ririe and Idaho Falls. She attended Longfellow Elementary School, Taylorview Junior High School and Idaho Falls High School. Her son was born in 1997 and while raising him worked for Target, a job she greatly enjoyed. In 2012, Jessica worked hard to obtain her Bachelor's degree in Psychology. Her mom remembers the clicking of computer keys as she typed with perfectly manicured fingernails. She was disciplined and persistent in earning her degree. She married James Clayson in 2010; their daughter Gracie Jaymes Clayson was born November 22, 2013. Little Gracie helped Jessica assert again the love that a child brings into the world. Jessica struggled with many health issues and fought them valiantly for many years. One thing that helped her more than anything, was her ability to write poetry, and she kept a large collection of personal journals. She loved to write and told her mom how important it is for each person to tell their own story. Her life was a page turner for sure; the pages were often covered with tears, but Jessica walked her own way, and held her head high. We love her more than she can comprehend. She left her story with us; we will miss you always Jessica Laurel. She is survived by her children, Daren Ellis Jimenez of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Gracie Jaymes Clayson of Twin Falls, Idaho; parents, Mark Hoopes of Rigby, Idaho, Teresa Jean Hoopes of Spanish Fork, Utah; sister, Kelly (Joshua) Nuttall of Pleasant Grove, Utah, brothers, Nathan Hoopes, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Ted Hoopes of Spanish Fork, Utah, Andrew (Amber) Hoopes, of San Diego, California; as well as aunts, an uncle and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Teddy Rae and Arlene Burke Hoopes, Emmett and Anna Egan Thornton; and her brother, John Richard Hoopes. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 12, 2018 at Rigby 12th Ward LDS Chapel, 602 Sundance, Rigby, Idaho. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will be at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Jessica 7/14/1978 - 11/6/2018Clayson