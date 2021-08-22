Bonnie Renae Cox Clayton, 74, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 18, 2021, at East Idaho Regional Medical Center from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident. Bonnie was born January 27, 1947, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Clinton Harrison Cox and Norma Conrad Cox. She was the eldest daughter and fourth of eight children. She grew up on the family farm in Iona where she attended school and graduated from Bonneville High School in 1965. After high school, Bonnie worked as a dental assistant and attended Ricks College where she met her eternal companion, Larry Clayton. They were married on November 23, 1966, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Over the next 55 years they were blessed with seven children (Troy, Tom, Amy, Matt, Mark, Anna, Kevin), 38 grandchildren, and 4 great grandsons. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Some of her favorite callings included serving in the primary and as an organist in the temple. In 2014, Bonnie and Larry served on the Zuni reservation in the New Mexico Farmington Mission, which was one of the highlights of her life. An accomplished musician, she enjoyed playing the piano and organ in many venues throughout her life. She especially enjoyed playing while surrounded by her grandchildren. Bonnie enjoyed any activity that included her children and grandchildren. This included many sporting and musical events, RZR riding, traveling, scenic drives, and camping in the motorhome. Since 12 years old, she diligently kept a journal. She could be seen doing word searches, playing games with her grandchildren, and cooking for the Clayton clan. Sunday night family gatherings included popcorn, bubble gum blowing contests, caramel nips, and dancing. Known as "BonBon", "Betty", and "Grandma", she always had a smile that lit up the room and a laugh that lifted everyone. Always a peacemaker, singing and calm words were her recipe for kindness. Bonnie is survived by her loving husband, Larry Thomas Clayton; son Troy (Mindy) Clayton of Idaho Falls, ID; son Tom (Shana) Clayton of Ucon, ID, daughter Amy (Barry) Woodhouse of Rigby, ID, son Matt (Jeni) Clayton of Rigby, ID; son Mark (Jennifer) Clayton of Bluffdale, UT; daughter Anna (Adrian) Whetten of Rigby, ID; son Kevin (Natalie) Clayton of Celina, TX; brother Harrison (Teresa) Cox of Shelley, ID; sister Ginger (Bruce) Birch of Fruitland, ID; brother Byard (Shirley) Cox of Idaho Falls, ID; sister Pauline (Brent) Loosle of Shelley, ID; 38 grandchildren and 4 great grandsons. She was preceded in death by her parents Clinton and Norma Cox, and brothers Conrad Cox, Roger Cox, and Gary Cox. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 23, 2021 at the Coltman Church (12448 North 5th East, Idaho Falls, ID), with Bishop Ronald Perrenoud officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. at the Coltman Church, and Monday from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be at the Ucon Cemetery. The Clayton family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Doug Cook, Dr. Nathan Rencher, Dr. Brent Greenwald, Dr. Justin Thompson, Dr. Marcus Murphy, and the amazing staff in the ICU at EIRMC. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Bonnie 1/27/1947 - 8/18/2021Renae Clayton
