Cheryl Clayton had a smile that would instantly light up any room. It was in part due to her unique ability to embrace others as family, and in part to her approach in life to befriend everyone she met. Cheryl Joan Clayton passed away on November 21, 2022 surrounded by family. A Ucon farm girl at heart, Cheryl was born on December 21, 1937 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, one of ten children to Benjamin Burtenshaw Jr. and Eva Burtenshaw. She graduated from Bonneville High School. A talented seamstress from a young age, Cheryl could fix everything and make anything. She once saved her sister's wedding day by completely reassembling the bridesmaid’s dresses after they arrived in disarray. As a grandmother she was known for creating elaborate costumes and delightful church dresses for her grandchildren. With a passion for travel, Cheryl jet set across the globe. She started as a flight attendant with Western Airlines, and then continued exploring with family and friends later on. From dining with movie stars in Egypt to walking along the cobblestone road in Rome, she found adventure wherever she went. Mexico found a special place in her heart, drawing her back again and again. Cheryl adopted two children, Natalie and Joe, with her first husband Bob Benjamin. Cheryl and Bob later divorced. Cheryl worked double shifts at the airport to create the best life for her children, always putting them first. In 1978, Cheryl married Dick Clayton, Sr. She was initially entranced by his 1975 Silver Thunderbird, then enamored by his charm and generosity. Together they owned Gretel’s Gifts, where Cheryl’s extraordinary talent for decorating thrived and the shop quickly expanded. Cheryl and Dick spent their 30 years together traveling, playing golf, renovating houses, and spoiling grandchildren, as well as enjoying Senor Blur, a racehorse they owned. Following Dick’s passing, Cheryl found herself spending more time in Mexico, where she spent the evenings watching sunsets and dolphins. There she met Ron Hon, where their mutual love of Mexico and cars created an instant connection. They spent their years soaking up the sun at the beach in Mexico and in Boise taking Ron’s classic cars on road tours. Cheryl’s immense caring nature was easily displayed in her love of animals. She always had multiple dogs running around the house. She never refused her children when they brought home a stray or found a dog at a shelter, even adopting a dog for her grandchildren when she thought they needed one. Football was another love of hers, especially the Boise State Broncos. She wore blue and orange every game day. Cheryl loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. A cherished mother, beloved grandmother, and loved great grandmother, Cheryl is survived by her companion Ron Hon, her two children, Natalie (Barry) Black of Idaho Falls and Joseph (Stephanie) Benjamin of Boise, her three grandchildren Alexandra Paulick (Nathan) of Denver, Co., Zachary Black of Spokane, Wa. and Rhiannon Benjamin of Boise, Id; and two great-grandchildren, Mason and Savannah. Her siblings Leta Carlson of Idaho Falls, William (Bill) Burtenshaw of St. George, Marva Blatter of Rexburg, Janis Butikofer of Idaho Falls, and Nelda Hammer of Ashton. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dick Clayton and her siblings Mardee Burtenshaw, Shirley Fortner, Don Burtenshaw and Larry Burtenshaw. Friends and family are invited to the following services; A memorial service Friday, December 16, 2022 at 11:00am at Cloverdale Funeral Home in Boise (www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com). An Open House Celebration of Life 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, January 7th, at the Willard Arts Center, 498 "A" Street in Idaho Falls. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Snake River Animal Shelter in Idaho Falls or The Idaho Humane Society in Boise. Cheryl Clayton
