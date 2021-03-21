Jack Calvin Clayton, 95, of Rigby, passed away March 17, 2021, at his home. He was under the care of Encompass Hospice and his loving family. Jack was born December 23, 1925, in Ucon, Idaho, to Samuel Thomas Clayton and Nola Olivia Slaughter Clayton. He grew up and attended schools in Ucon and graduated from Ucon High School. He also attended Ricks College where he earned his Associate's Degree. On January 12, 1949, he married Donna Marie Butikofer in the Idaho Falls Temple. Jack and Donna made their home in Rigby, Idaho, where they farmed the family farms in both Coltman and Rigby for many years. Jack worked as a Conductor, Brakeman, and Engineer for Union Pacific Railroad. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed fishing, farming, and spending time with his family. Jack was known to all his peers and family as a talented fisherman. Jack spent many hours on the lakes, rivers, and oceans. Jack is survived by his children, Caroline (Alex) Clayton of Watertown, MA, Annette (Max) Rumbaugh of Scottsdale, AZ, Lourene (Robert) Praeder of Rigby, JoAnn (Brad) Pickering of Idaho Falls, Janet Clayton of Rigby, Keith Clayton of Rigby, Ralph (Kim) Clayton of Los Alamos, NM, Brian Clayton of Idaho Falls, Philip Clayton of Sedona, AZ, Pauline (Mark) Johnson of Rigby; 33 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna Marie Butikofer Clayton; son, Gerald Frederick Clayton; brothers, James Hansford Clayton, Samuel Thomas Clayton, and Harold Raymond Clayton; sisters, Christine Clayton, Juanita Ruth Ritchie, Jennie Evelyn Clayton, and Merle Jeffords. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Ucon Cemetery, 3960 East 105th North, Idaho Falls. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Please bring a chair for your comfort. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jack 12/23/1925 - 3/17/2021Calvin Clayton
