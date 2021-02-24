George Ronald Clement, age 72, of Idaho Falls, passed away at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Monday, February 15, 2021. George was born January 25, 1949 in Idaho Falls, a son to Melvin Lorin Clement and Helen Geddes Clement, the third of four children. He attended schools in Lewisville and Rigby, graduating from Rigby High School where he played football and basketball. He earned a full ride scholarship to play football for the University of Idaho. He left the university to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Germany and East Berlin from 1968 to 1970. After returning home from serving a mission, George played football for Ricks College, graduating from Ricks with an associate's degree. It was during this time he met Kara Jo Powell in Rigby. They married in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 30, 1971. He attended Brigham Young University where he earned a bachelor's degree and he also attended the University of Utah. While at BYU, he joined the ROTC that led to military service in the Army and then Air Force until he was discharged to go home and run his father's farm. George and Kara later divorced. As an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served in the Scouting Program and in a bishopric on Ricks College Campus. He also served as a member of the High Council. He was a member of the Rigby Rotary Club and served as an officer. He enjoyed cars, motorcycles, playing guitars, writing music with Nolan Bowen, boating (especially at Lake Powell) with his family, and spending time at his condo in Island Park. George is survived by three daughters; Steffany (Shane) Layland of Idaho Falls, Celeste (Robert) Green of South Jordan, Utah, and Lindsi (James) Gabler of Lehi, Utah, three sons; Justin (Denise) Clement of Idaho Falls, Gregory Clement of Murray, Utah, and Douglas Clement of Sandy, Utah, his brother; Mel (Cinda) Clement of Alpine, Utah, two sisters; Kathryn (Rees) Butikofer of Sugar City, Idaho, and Sheri Clayton of Lewisville, and fourteen grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law Gary Clayton. Funeral services will be held February 26th 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Rosewood Park Ward, 1165 Azalea Drive, Idaho Falls, Idaho. The family will visit with friends on Thursday evening February 25th from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Rigby, ID 83442, and on Friday at the church from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com George 1/25/1949 - 2/15/2021Ronald Clement
