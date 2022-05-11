Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, Dorothy Iona Clements, 89, passed away in her home Saturday, May 7, 2022, surrounded by her family. Dorothy was born July 31, 1932, in Richmond, Utah, the fourth child of Leonard and Marie Merrill. The Merrill family, soon thereafter, moved to Tooele, Utah, which is where she spent most of her youth. During WWII, her father bought a farm near Thomas, Idaho, and moved his family there. In 1950, she graduated from High School and set her sights on attending Ricks College to study Book Keeping. It was here she met Edgar Clements, fell in love, and was married April 9, 1952, in the Idaho Falls Temple. She was a life-long active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she had a strong testimony of Christ, and held numerous callings. She especially enjoyed serving as a Temple Worker. She was also a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. Her hobbies included sewing, quilting, needlework, and crocheting. She was a wonderful and loving sister, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be missed greatly. Dorothy is survived by her sons, Bradley (Diana) of Fort Collins, CO, James (Joanne) of Oak Point, TX, Paul (Jacqueline) of Burns, OR, Royce (Sherry) of Idaho Falls, ID, Stuart (Lisa) of Hurricane, UT, Bryan (Constance) of Madison, MS, and Kendall (Christine) of Washington, UT. Edgar and Dorothy have thirty grandchildren, fifty great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her siblings, Richard Merrill (Connie) of St. George, UT, Donna Young (Robert) of Silver City, NM, Nathan Merrill (Carol) of Clearfield, UT, Willard Merrill (Margorie) of Littleton, CO, Kenneth Merrill (Betty) of Graham, WA, and Colleen Durrant (Gordon) of Idaho Falls, ID. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar; her daughter, Debra; her son-in-law, Craig Morgan; her sister, Leona Whitworth (Wayne); her brother, LeRoy Merrill (Marie); her sister, Wanda Hatch (Gordon); and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Idaho Falls 31st Ward Building, 1165 Azalea Drive. The family will greet friends on Friday, May 13, 2022, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls, and on Saturday from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will follow at the Rexburg Cemetery. Services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com. The family would like to give a special thanks to Hands of Hope Hospice, and to the 31st Ward members and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dorothy 7/31/1932 - 5/7/2022Iona Clements
