Michael Reid Clements, 76, of Rexburg, Idaho passed away March 10, 2020 at his home. Mike was born April 21, 1943, in Los Angeles, California, to Reid William and Phyllis Hoopes Clements. He was raised in his early childhood in Driggs before moving to Rexburg. He graduated from Madison High School. He attended Ricks College, Brigham Young University graduating in Electrical Engineering, followed by Stanford University. Mike served as a full-time missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Irish Mission from 1962 - 1964. On August 30, 1967 he married the love of his life Genay Shumway in the Idaho Falls Temple; they were blessed with 6 children. Mike was an executive at Amdahl Corporation where he retired at the age of 50. Those who knew him well would understand his brilliance and his extensive memory. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, camping, photography, and reading. Through these activities he was able to bond closely with his family and made life-long friends. He also loved attending his children and grandchildren's activities and events as often as he was able. Mike is survived by his wife, Genay Clements of Rexburg; children: Tamara Clements of Meridian, Michelle (Mike) King of Rexburg, Reid (Kathleen) Clements of Boise, Sean (Brook) Clements of Idaho Falls, Scott (Tiana) Clements of Meridian, and Tiffani (Jason) Horrocks of Rexburg and 20 grandchildren; siblings: Vicki (Elray) Klingler of Rexburg and Bill (Teresa) Clements of Rexburg. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Neil Clements. They will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 N. 1st E., Rexburg, Idaho. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Rexburg Center Stake Building, 590 Summerwood Dr., Rexburg, Idaho. The family will receive friends prior to service from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Rexburg Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.flammfh.com. Michael 4/21/1943 - 3/10/2020Clements