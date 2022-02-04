Earl Cleverly, 75, of Ammon, passed away on January 28, 2022, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Earl was born July 12, 1946, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Aaron Lee Cleverly and Sybil Nancy Sexton Cleverly. He grew up in Bountiful, Utah and Adrian, Oregon. He attended High School in Bountiful and graduated in 1964. Earl attended BYU where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree, he had previously attended Weber State University. He received his teaching certificate from the Utah State Board of Education in 1970. He taught from 1971 until he retired in 2003. Earl served in the Army Reserves and the National Guard as a demolition specialist and heavy truck driver from 1971-76. On July 23, 1969, he married Linda Joyce Chandler in the Salt Lake City Temple. They made their home in Provo, Utah while Earl completed college; they later settled in Ammon, Idaho. He taught History at Skyline High School, Eagle Rock and Taylorview Jr. High Schools. He coached both boys' and girls' basketball as well as track and field. Earl was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission to the Western Canadian Mission in Calgary, Alberta Canada. He served as a scout leader in the Boy Scouts of America for the better part of 35 years. He was a precinct committeeman for the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, family history, camping, scouting, gardening, playing games with family, playing and coaching basketball, sports, and serving others. He lived a life of service, always worked hard, and loved everyone. Earl is survived by his wife, Linda Cleverly of Ammon, Idaho; his son, David Grant (Ashley) Cleverly of Lincoln, Nebraska; his daughter, Tiffany Ann Cleverly of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and his sister, Nancy Sybil Cleverly Smith of Caldwell, Idaho; and 7 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sybil and Aaron Lee Cleverly; his brother, Norton Cleverly; and his son Brian Earl Cleverly. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the Ammon 5th Ward, 2055 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 9-10:45 a.m., prior to the services at the church. Interment will be at Ammon Cemetery where military rites will be performed. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Earl 7/12/1946 - 1/28/2022Cleverly