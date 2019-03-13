Linda Jean (Aber) Clifford, 56, of Idaho Falls, passed away Friday, Mar 8, 2019, at Ogden Regional Medical Center from cancer. Linda was born Oct 6, 1962, in Idaho Falls to Eugene Franklin and Wanda Terry Aber. She married Gregory Herman Staggs on Feb. 17, 1984, and they welcomed a daughter, Ashley Rose, on Oct. 12, 1987. Greg passed away on June 29, 1991. Linda was also preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her daughter Ashley (Christopher) Purdie, grandsons, C.J., Gregory, Joseph Purdie, and Kyle Staggs-Scharer, all of Rigby, ID. Siblings Carol (Tracy) Penman of Mesa, AZ; Charles (Rebekah) Aber of Idaho Falls, ID; and Cindy (Michael) Gregg of Nampa, ID. Cremation was performed by Provident Funeral Home in Ogden, UT. Services will be held on Mar 30th, from 12-1pm at the Church of Jesus Christ meetinghouse at 4375 E Sunnyside Rd, Ammon, ID, followed by dedicatory services at the Ammon Cemetery. Linda 10/6/1962 - 3/8/2019Jean (Aber) Clifford