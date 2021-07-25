Argus Adrian Clinger,96, of Rexburg, Idaho, passed away July 20, 2021, of natural causes. Argus was born February 8, 1925, in Labelle, Idaho to Vivian Zobell Clinger and Zella May Clement. Argus was the third of five children. In 1931, his parents bought a dry farm in the Canyon Creek area where Argus spent his time farming. By the time Argus was out of high school he was running the farm so his dad could run the cattle ranch in Leadore, Idaho. Argus had a love for flying and even owned his own plane. In 1944, during WWII, Argus' older brother was killed when his plane went down in the sea off Lasanga Island, Papua New Guinea, his body was never recovered. The loss of his only brother was extremely difficult for him because they were very close. In 1952, Argus was called on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served in the Uruguay Mission. One of his companions, Elder Scott, later became an apostle for the church. Argus married Maurice Bagley on June 16, 1955, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They raised 7 children- their first four children were daughters after which they had three sons. Argus was the ward clerk for the Fourth Ward for many years. Maurice and Argus also spent several years as custodians for the Fourth Ward. Argus worked for the city of Rexburg in the Parks Department. One of the greatest joys for Argus was serving with his wife in the Idaho Falls Temple for 19 years. In 1986, Argus sold the dry farm and built a home up by the Rexburg Temple. He enjoyed being able to see the temple all lit up at night. In fact, it lit his house up enough that he wouldn't turn the lights on inside his house. On April 29, 2006, Maurice had a brain aneurism. She passed away May 2, 2006. Argus would often say he married a women 7 years younger than him so that she would outlive him. When the Rexburg Temple opened in 2008, Argus was able to work there for 10 years, until, due to age, he felt it was time to retire. On January 29, 2019, his second son, Edward passed away. Argus is survived by his children, Cynthia Glass, Lynda (Dean) Erickson, Patricia (Kelly) Orme, Mari Jo (Joel) Dazley, Adrian (Melissa) Clinger, John Clinger; 29 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren, with one more great-grandson on the way. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Maurice; brother, John; sisters, Mildred, Delores, Dorothy; his son, Edward; son-in-law, Michael Glass. Graveside services were held, Friday, July 23, 2021, at Fielding Memorial Park in Idaho Falls. Argus 2/8/1925 - 7/20/2021Adrian Clinger