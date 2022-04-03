Lila Cochran, aged 77, died peacefully at home with loved ones on March 16, 2020. Lila Jean Bacharach was born September 17, 1943 in Yakima, Washington. She was raised and spent most of her life in Idaho Falls. Lila enjoyed the natural beauty of Idaho and raised her children, Stacey David, Douglas David and Courtney Cochran, to enjoy fishing, boating, hiking, skiing and exploring this great state. Lila had long been with her partner Bill Booty for many years, and together they built a family, including Bill's children Heather Spencer and Brian Booty, and their grandchildren Jeremy David and Daniel, Keegan and Jerick Spencer. Lila was a skilled fisherman and spent hours tying her own flies and many weekends rowing her drift boat on the South Fork of the Snake River. As she requested, some of her ashes will be placed in the Snake River. Lila's love for adventure included flying with Bill in his Cessna throughout the country, including tracing the Snake River from the headwaters in Woming to the confluence of the Columbia River. Together they flew throughout the US, Canada and the Bahamas. Being the adventurer that she was, Lila would occasionally take the controls at altitude. Lila and family also traveled to Italy and Mexico, enjoying the foods and cultures of varied destinations. Lila was an avid Contract Bridge player and earned the prestigious award of Diamond Life Master. She and her best friend, Mary Ann Wagner, operated their own bridge club and shared their love of bridge by hosting games three and four times per week. Lila received a national award in New Orleans where she was honored as one of the ten best bridge teachers in the country. Lila worked as office administrator for Hopkins Rodin Law Firm for 21 years. Lary Larson, one of the partners, recalled that "her legacy to this firm is enormous. She hired most of us and taught us how to practice. She hired and trained most of our secretaries, without whom we couldn't have done much. She was a very pleasant voice in a world of stress and anxiety. I am grateful to her." Lila was a gifted hostess, renowned for her exceptional cooking and generous hospitality. Her hobbies and interests included reading and watching movies, as well as knitting, sewing, quilting and interior design. Knowing Bill loved cats, she brought him a kitten and promptly fell in love with it herself. This one little kitten led to many more cats over the next 25 years. Lila's 22 year ordeal with Parkinson's disease is now over. She enriched the lives of everyone who knew and loved her; she lived life to the fullest and has now returned to the universe. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Lila 9/17/1943 - 3/16/2022Jean Cochran
+1