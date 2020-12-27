Coffey Shirley Coffey Shirley Coffey, 89, of Blackfoot, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Bingham Memorial Skilled Nursing Home of natural causes. Shirley was born February 22, 1931 in Jamestown, Idaho to Roy Edmund Fielding and Ethel Marvel Soelberg. Shirley attended grade school in Jamestown, and graduated from Shelley High School in 1949. She then attended Ricks College for one year. Other than a few years spent in California, Shirley has lived in the Blackfoot and Shelley area most of her life. On July 6th 1950 Shirley married Lawrence Weyerman Hawkes; they later divorced. She then married Jimmy William Lee on February 2, 1963. They later divorced. On July 3, 1969 she married Joseph Benjamin Coffey; he preceded her in death on April 29, 1989. Shirley worked at the INL, at French's in Shelley and at the Blue bird restaurant in Idaho Falls. She also delivered newspapers in Blackfoot. She was also volunteer known as Grandma Coffey at the Wapello Elementary school for many years. Shirley was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a strong testimony of the gospel, She served as a visiting teacher, served in Sunday School as Ward librarian, and in the Stake Family History Center. She served a mission to the Salt Lake City Family History Center from 1990-1991. Shirley is survived by her children, RJay (Lula) Hawkes of American Falls, Lane B. (Trina) Coffey of Springfield, and Scott Fielding Coffey of Blackfoot; step children, Edwin Bryce (Maxine) Coffey of Alpine, WY, Blaine (Virginia) Coffey of WA, Duane (Terrie) Coffey of Yakima, WA, and Bona Melba Coffey of Orem, UT; daughter-in-law, Alice Hawkes of Alaska; siblings, Don Ray Fielding of St. George, UT, Ronald Kay (Elouise) Fielding of Orem, UT, Elaine (Steven) Finlinson of Salt Lake City UT, Phyllis Wade of Shelley, Ilene (Clair Palmer) of Lehi UT and Nadine Faile of Highland Ranch CO. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph B Coffey; son, Barry Lawrence Hawkes; step children, Joseph L. Coffey, Sherman Orion Coffey, and Jessie Harrison Coffey; and siblings, Delwin Roy Fielding, Jay Solbery Fielding, Steven Lynn Fielding, Mark Eli Fielding, Reva Pearl Thomas, and Mildred Ethel Peterson. A funeral service will be held at The Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot on Wednesday, December 30th, 2020 at 11 am with a viewing at 10 am. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast. The service can be viewed and condolences can be shared atwww.hawkerfuneralhome.com.