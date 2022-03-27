Becky Owen Coffman died March 20, 2022 while in the care of Hospice of North Idaho. Her health had continuously declined since she experienced a stroke on November 13, 2021. Becky was born August 7, 1956 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Norma and Carrol Owen. She was the youngest of their six children. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1974. Becky then attended Boise State University where she met and fell in love with Gary W. Coffman. They were married May 21, 1977 in Idaho Falls. After living a few months with Gary's parents in Billings, Montana, Becky and Gary moved to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho for employment with North Idaho College. Becky became the dormitory director and Gary became a college counselor. They resided in the tiny dormitory apartment for fourteen years. Becky was perfectly suited for managing dormitory life. She was friends to many and courageously broke up fights and confiscated contraband. She substantially improved the dormitory's quality of life and the demand for residential living at NIC. In 1981 Becky and Gary's joy to life, Camber, was born. Camber spent the first ten years of her life immersed in the chaos and company of college students. In 1991 Becky, Gary, and Camber moved to their first house in Coeur d'Alene, and it felt like a mansion after the years of living in a very small apartment. After leaving the dormitory job, Becky began a career in graphic design. She was self-taught and talented in her creation of ads and promotions while working for the Coeur d'Alene Press and the Black Book. Becky had an enviable ability to connect immediately with others. Her smile and wit started many conversations and made many friends. She could be critical while still being kind and caring. Becky and Gary were deeply in love and were partners in all things. Camber, her partner Doug, and their sons, Dexter and Silas, were Becky's most loved, although Becky was also devoted to her many cats over the years. Losing Becky was unexpected and very painful. She will be missed in our forever. Gary lives now with Camber's family and is surrounded by their love, especially from his grandsons. There will be no service or memorial. Flowers are unnecessary. Donations in her name to your favorite charity or to the Kootenai Humane Society or Hospice of North Idaho could be a nice gesture. Yates Funeral Home is entrusted with final arrangements. Please visit Becky's online memorial and sign her guestbook at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com Rebecca "Becky" 8/7/1956 - 3/20/2022Ann Coffman