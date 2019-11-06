Naomi Jane Cole, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 3, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society Idaho Falls Village. Naomi was born April 10, 1933, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Verlin Stacy Goldsberry and Mary Jane Andrews Goldsberry. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls; Logan, Utah; Los Angeles, California; and Trenton, Utah. On July 6, 1954, she married Larry Lee Cole in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They made their home in Idaho Falls and welcomed three children into their home: Roy, Sharie, and Carol. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed fishing, boating, snowmobiling, motorcycling, and the outdoors. She also loved embroidery and sewing. She was a member of the Veterans Motor Car Clubs of America. Naomi is survived by her children, Roy Cole of Idaho Falls, ID, Sharie Marie (Scott) Wallingford of Juliau, CA, and Carol Jane (Raymond) Lancaster of N. Aurora, IL; siblings, Andy (Jillette) Goldsberry of Idaho Falls, ID; Wanda Likes of Idaho Falls, ID; Lou Ann Priest of VA; Ruth Longacre of Idaho Falls, ID; and Frank Fuell of Firth, ID; 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Wayne Fuell and Verlin D. Goldsberry. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Fielding Memorial Park, 4602 South Yellowstone Highway, with Reverend Ruth Marsh conducting and Bishop Robert Sant assisting. The family will visit with friends on Thursday from 11:30 a.m.-12:40 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge). Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Naomi 4/10/1933 - 11/3/2019Jane Cole