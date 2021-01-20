Coleman-Walker Joan Coleman-Walker Joan Coleman-Walker, 84, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Morningstar Assisted Living in Idaho Falls, Idaho. On November 2, 1936, Joan was born to Claude Burtrum Going and Ella Humpherys in Moreland, Idaho. Joan grew up in Moreland, working on the family farm. She was quite the tomboy. She attended Moreland Elementary and graduated from Moreland High School. She continued her education at Ricks College and earned her Bachelors degree at Idaho State University. She married Tom Rodrigues in 1966 in California. On April 27, 1990, Joan married Eddy Coleman in Milpitas, California. They were sealed in the Oakland Temple on April 22, 1991. Eddy preceded her in death. Joan married Guy Walker on November 22, 2008 in Boise, Idaho. Guy also preceded her in death on January 24, 2018. Joan taught school for 28 years, most of those in Hillsboro California. She also taught in Preston, Pingree and Riverside. With her great love of teaching, that even after retirement, she continued to help children in the community by tutoring many of them in various subjects. Joan was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served a mission in the New York City Family History Center with her husband Eddy Coleman. She was active in road shows. Joan is survived by her son, Glen (Micha) Thomas Rodrigues of Lumas CA; her daughter Stephanie (Paul) Mortensen of Coeur d'Alene ID; sisters, Margene Stringham of Cedar Hills UT and Zelda Phillips of Washington. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Eddy Coleman; husband Guy Walker; brothers Gerald, Stan and Russell Going; and sisters Carol Williams, Edna Newcomb, Doris Bowman, Lela Rodgers and Vera Fullmer. Her family will meet for her funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home. A visitation will take place from 1:30-2:00 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Her services will be broadcast due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting.