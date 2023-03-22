Victor Ernest Coles, 76, passed away March 17, 2023, surrounded by his family. Victor was born October 20th 1946 to Robert Kenneth and Ethel Coles of Rigby Idaho. He graduated from Rigby High School. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Upper State New York. He later met and married his sweetheart, Sharry Swanson in April of 1970. They raised their family in Boise Idaho. He loved the outdoors and was always wishing he was sitting by a creek with a fishing pole, above anything. He loved fiercely and that love was felt the instant you looked into his piercing blue eyes, and his smile lit up the room. His priority was his family and anyone he could serve. He had a great love for the Boy Scouts of America Program and was honored with the Silver Beaver Award. He was also recognized with the Lyman Ketchum award for his contributions to the Wastewater Collections Industry in the Pacific NW. Above all He loved God and his Savior and shared that love with everyone. He will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife Sharry of 53 years; six sons and daughters, Jason (Tara), Jeremy (Heather), Ben Barron (Bryan), Marisa Blankenship (Jim), Janiel Dawkins (Jeremy) and Danielle; by twenty grandchildren, their spouses; six great-grandchildren; his siblings Nona, Darrel (Laraine), and Udawna (Duane). His funeral service will be held in the Idaho City Ward Building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 3830 Idaho Highway 21, Boise, Idaho at 11am on Tuesday, March 28th. The family will receive guests at 10:00 am prior to the service. Interment will follow on Friday March 31st at 11am in the Ririe Shelton Cemetery located at 12463 East 129 North, Rigby, Idaho 83442. Arrangements are under the direction of the Relyea Funeral Chapel of Boise. https://www.relyeafuneralchapel.com/tributes/Victor-Coles Victor Coles
