On Wednesday, September 23, Doug Collet, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. Doug was born December 31st, 1955 in Idaho falls. Doug's passions in life were his family and his work. He is loved and adored by family and friends. He will be dearly and forever missed. Doug was preceded in death by his brother, Dave and mother, Clydene. He is survived by his wife Kathy, children Kaitlyn and Grant, grandson Kase, his father John, brother Don, and sister Denise Allen (Chris). As well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family will receive friends Friday, October 2, 2020 from 5:00 till 7:00 p.m. at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W Oak Street, in Shelley. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Douglas 12/31/1955 - 9/23/2020Edgar Collet
