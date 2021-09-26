Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Dayle Ann Collins, 64, died on September 23, 2021. She was an incredible woman who dedicated her time to family and growing life all around her. She is survived by her three children who make up the entirety of her world, son Casey Collins and wife Shera with children Paiyten, Kensley, Colton, Hunter; son Beau Bryan Collins and wife Demetra with children Kip and one miracle on the way; daughter Ashley Ann Collins and fiancé Greg Gain with children Avery and one miracle on the way. Besides her children, Dayle is survived by her parents Della and Alma Mallard; brothers Duen Mallard (Jolene & children), Kelly Mallard (Michelle & children), Dana Mallard (Rhonda & children), Joseph Mallard (Lisa & children); sisters Holly Coles (Jeff & children), Terri Mallard & children. Dayle is blessed to be loved by so many living family and she was welcomed by her brothers Kym and Todd Mallard and her grandparents Claude and Nettie Kelsey; Patrick and Melva Mallard. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at the LDS Stake Center on 955 Memorial Drive in Idaho Falls, ID 83401. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior. Burial will follow at the Sutton Cemetery in Archer, ID. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Dayle 9/1/2021 - 9/23/2021Collins