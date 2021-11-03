Our hearts are broken to announce the passing of Austin Woodrow Colson, 27, of Firth, Idaho. Austin was a valiant warrior against the addictions that caused so much heartache in his life, and his fight is finally over. We as a family speak his truth without shame and with hope that speaking honestly about the loss of his life may help to change the lives of other people fighting the battle our dear boy so bravely fought. Austin was born on July 12th, 1994, to Teresa Henderson Turner and Richard Colson. Austin was blessed to be raised by his loving parents as well as Jennifer Chadwick, Lenny Coleman, and Eddie Turner. He lived his life in Eastern Idaho and attended school in Shelley. Austin was always ready to have a good time and loved being among his family. Whether it was reeling in a big catch with Mom and Lenny, an inappropriate laugh with his siblings, watching the game with Dad, or finding the biggest hill in town to roll down on his blades and longboard, Austin was always ready to go. Though his life wasn't long, it was full of laughter and adventure and we will carry his bright spirit in our hearts for the remainder of our lives. Austin was a jack of all trades and if you gave him a project, you could count on him getting the job done and then some. He was a creative soul and had a knack for art and music. Our family loved seeing his creations and listening to his words. He was a natural comedian and could make everyone in any situation laugh and feel welcome with his warm and loving heart. He was so brave. Too brave! Always trying out a stunt that we could never make any sense of but instead of trying (always unsuccessfully) to talk him out of it, we would instead cheer him on and watch him shine or be there to pick him up when it went wrong. Austin loved his motorcycle, the Seattle Seahawks, music, the outdoors and his beloved dog, Brutus. Austin leaves behind his parents; Teresa Henderson Turner and Richard Colson, as well as Lenny Coleman, Jennifer Chadwick, and Eddie Turner. Joining them in their grief are his many siblings: Rebecca (Travis) Converse, Christi (Nick Black) Mecham, Brooke (Skyler Wilson) Kidder, and Dakota (Dominique Taylor) Colson. As well as Tracker Coleman, Marissa (Jenn) Wilson, Jamie (Marcos) Silvas, Michael Wilson, Zachary Contreras, Alexis Contreras, Krystal Worthington and Marta Herrera. He is also survived by his grandparents, Burdette and Tena Bates, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Kayla Rebmann, as well as her daughter. Last but certainly not least, Austin is survived by his daughter, Raileigh ShayAnn, who he adored and missed every single day. We are eternally grateful to the friends that stood by Austin's side as he fought for his life. We invite you to join us for funeral services at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W Oak Street in Shelley. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M and Saturday morning from 9:30 till 10:40 A.M at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Austin 7/12/1994 - 11/1/2021Colson