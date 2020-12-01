Frank Contreras Sr., 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 25, 2020, at his home. Frank was born March 28, 1933, in Hondo, Texas, to Epimeno and Padres Contreras. He grew up and attended schools in Hondo and San Antonio. On February 24, 1951, he married Margarita "Margie" Arausa in Hondo, Texas. Frank and Margarita made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Frank worked as a foreman at a potato warehouse. There, he was a member of the Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching wrestling and westerns, and spending time with his great grandchildren. Frank is survived by three adopted kids (grandkids) Lupe Contreras of CO; Nacho Contreras of ID; Maria Mellie Ackley (Kaden) of ID; grandsons, Eugene Contreras (Tawna) of ID, and Serafin Ramirez of NV; granddaughters, Mary Contreras of ID, and Frankey Ramirez (Daniel) of ID; seventeen great-grandkids, and twelve great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margie; parents; son, Frank Jr. and his wife, Helen; daughter, Nancy Perez; daughter (granddaughter) Rosario Contreras; great-grandsons, Diego and Dylan Contreras; and granddaughter-in-law, Gina Contreras. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Rose Hill Cemetery. A Zoom link may be viewed and condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Frank 3/28/1933 - 11/25/2020Contreras Sr.
+1
News Trending Today
-
Former Cellar restaurant reopens under new name
-
Major League Baseball: Idaho Falls Chukars to continue operations in 2021
-
Jimmy Kimmel, Oliver White buy South Fork Lodge
-
FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Closing out 2020 and looking forward to 2021
-
Mountain roads remain open past normal closure dates
-
Jill Biden, Joe's chief protector, to step up as first lady
-
Idaho Falls man arrested for robbing missionaries
-
Idaho tops 100,000 mark for COVID-19 infections
-
Life on the range: Lemhi ranchers make giant strides to improve fish habitat
-
CHUKARS: Team has a future as part of MLB's new Partner League