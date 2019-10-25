Afton Jane Christensen Cook, age 97, passed away at her home in Goshen, Idaho on October 20, 2019. She was born in Goshen, Idaho on December 28, 1921 to Joseph Cortez and Lenore Forbes Christensen. She was the first of 5 children (Joseph Cortez Jr., Barlow Forbes, Rachel, and Janet). She attended grade school in the rock school house in Goshen and then graduated from Firth High School as valedictorian. During her high school days she participated in the band and orchestra. After graduation she attended BYU where she joined the orchestra and had the privilege of playing and singing in the tabernacle on temple square. She married Darrell Lewis Cook, in the Logan Temple on September 25, 1942. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints and served in many ward and stake callings: Relief Society, MIA, Primary, Family History, and Music. She was a talented violinist and was asked to play for many funerals, weddings and church programs. She served her neighbors and family tirelessly. Afton is survived by her children: Kathryn (Dion) Jolley of Firth, Vaughn (Lorna) Cook of Lewis, CO, Barlow (Merralee) Cook of Firth, Lynette (Paul) Dunn of Shelley, Blaine (Jetta) Cook of Mooresville, IN, Rosalie (Timothy) Rogers of Boise, 46 grandchildren, 120 great grandchildren, and 12 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, her husband, daughter, Anita Jean Romrell, two grandson, and three great grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Goshen Ward Chapel (792 N 1090 E, Shelley). The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak, Shelley) and Monday from 11:30 to 12:40 PM at the church. Burial will be in the Goshen Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Afton 12/28/1921 - 10/20/2019Jane Cook